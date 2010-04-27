advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Government Web Presence May Lead to Increased Trust in Politicians

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read
govt trust chart

advertisement
advertisement

While trust in the people who make the laws may be bumping along the bottom, a new survey from the Pew Internet & American Life Project finds that government Web sites could be the thing that increases American faith in its leaders. Only last week the Research Center released data–which you can see above–showing that the crappy economy, combined with the hugely partisan political view and an unhappy populace, is leading to epic discontent with U.S. politicians.

But Pew’s Government Online report discovered that people who use government Web sites to either make a transaction (pay a parking fine, obtain a hunting permit, etc.) or discover more information about an issue, had more positive attitudes toward the Washington elite–and this was even more pronounced in the case of local government. Heavy government Web users also used other methods to get in touch with their politicians, including letters, phone, and face-to-face contact, although they were not always satisfied with the results. Of the people surveyed without Internet access, almost two-thirds of them thought that the government was either less open and accountable, or about the same as in 2007.

govt social media

The study also touched on the use of social media and government issues. While 9% of heavy media users admitted to following or friending a government agency on a site such as Twitter or Facebook, social networks came way behind direct access, such as reading an agency blog, watching a video on a government site, or even receiving SMS updates. But the business of day-to-day government isn’t a presidential election, so it’s not exactly surprising.

It could be argued that Obama’s “open-source” government has almost more at stake for the politicians than the public. And any politician daring to raise the issue of the vast sums of money needed to bring one of the more costly parts of the administration’s technology plan should see that a well-connected population is a more active one as well.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

My writing career has taken me all round the houses over the past decade and a half--from grumpy teens and hungover rock bands in the U.K., where I was born, via celebrity interviews, health, tech and fashion in Madrid and Paris, before returning to London, where I now live. For the past five years I've been writing about technology and innovation for U.S

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life