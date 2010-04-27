Spotify Goes All Social Media With Spanky Relaunch

Describing it as a “next-generation” relaunch, Spotify has unveiled its new look, ahead of its U.S. launch. Fans of Facebook and iTunes might notice some similarities with the music streaming service’s facelift, but founder and CEO Daniel Ek told the BBC that, despite being a next-gen service, some of Spotify’s new features are definitely retro.

“It’s almost like going back to the record shop or being at your friend’s house,” Ek said of the new ability to browse a friends’ music collection. “At the same time, you can create playlists which are like mix tapes used to be 20 years ago, so you can do this super-fast.”

The main changes are in the social network-ification of the site, which now allows you to connect to Facebook within Spotify, and share tracks with any of your Facebook contacts who are using the Spotify app via the Inbox folder. New users can be added at the click of a button, and there’s a popularity count for playlists.

Any music on your computer can now be connected to the Spotify stream via an import link, and any missing track details will be filled in via a connection with Gracenote software’s database (the same one used by iTunes to fill-in-the-blanks). There’s also a wireless sync feature, a filter bar, automatic track replacement, and–very iTunes, this–a system that enables you to rate your music using stars.