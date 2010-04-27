Dealing With Unscrupulous Customers Online – A True Story

“Nobody answered my phone call. I waited on the line for 20 minutes. Company X sucks.”

Wow. This should get the attention of the customer service department

at Company X.

And it did.

This is a sad, but true story of the damage social media can

enable when in the hands of selfish and unscrupulous people.

First, the good news. The company noticed this post almost

immediately because they have an online presence. They actively monitor the

popular ‘channels’ and track the chatter.

A customer service rep immediately reached out to the customer to get

details.

And here is the bad news. The customer never called the

company. He told the rep he figured he would get a better response if he posted

a negative message online, rather than calling the customer service line.

The problem got resolved, but the damage was done. Two questions immediately come to mind: