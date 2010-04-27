Giz Your Own Adventure: The End?

Alas, there is no definite ending here (not yet, check back!). So choose one:

Gizmodo

loses! They bought stolen goods, bragged about it, profited from it,

and now Nick Denton is going to do a little time in San Mateo County.

Gizmodo.com becomes the property of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s

Office. Gawker Media employees lose their jobs. At night in his cell,

Nick Denton discovers an alternate definition of the term “unique

visitors.”

OR…

Based on all the problems, from the

possible bias of REACT to the sloppy search to the journalist

protection laws to the public outcry that’s bound to ensue, the San

Mateo County DA has a hell of a bumpy road in front of them, but if

they decide to go down that road, the legal costs become too burdensome

for independent Gawker Media–acquittal or not. Even fighting could

mean a loss.

Besides, it’s just a phone, right?

OR EVEN…

Gizmodo

wins! After digesting the exceptions to exceptions, Gaby Darbyshire’s

invoking the journalist protection laws actually do hold water. The

search should not have been permitted if the DA was looking for

information on Secret Source or other unpublished material to help them

build a case. The paused investigation never resumes once they figure

out the search was illegal. The DA blew the case! It’s dropped before

ever seeing court. Denton rules! Lam prevails! Jesus saves!