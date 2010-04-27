advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Giz Your Own Adventure: Kneel Before the Jobs

By Dan Nosowitz1 minute Read

 You’re right. Apple absolutely has reversed decades of the most brilliant marketing strategy the tech industry has ever seen, and has decided to start intentionally leaking high-profile products to bloggers. Please continue to ignore all evidence to the contrary. What really happened?

They sicked their secret police onto Jason Chen, and they’re planning a national coup d’etat next, hopefully imposing a new world order by the fourth financial quarter of 2010. Sorry, Obama. Everyone please stand and salute His Steveness, your new overlord.

Go back to the beginning

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life