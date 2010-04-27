Giz Your Own Adventure: Kneel Before the Jobs

You’re right. Apple absolutely has reversed decades of the most brilliant marketing strategy the tech industry has ever seen, and has decided to start intentionally leaking high-profile products to bloggers. Please continue to ignore all evidence to the contrary. What really happened?
They sicked their secret police onto Jason Chen, and they’re planning a national coup d’etat next, hopefully imposing a new world order by the fourth financial quarter of 2010. Sorry, Obama. Everyone please stand and salute His Steveness, your new overlord.