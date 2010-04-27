Giz Your Own Adventure: Bloggers, Journalists, and Case Law

Yes, bloggers count as journalists. See the precedent of O’Grady v. Superior Court , a 2006 case in which bloggers were sued by Apple for revealing a confidential new product. The court ruled that bloggers do indeed qualify for protections offered all other journalists, both in California and federally.

Besides, Jason Chen is in trouble for an article he investigated and wrote for the major publication by which he is employed full-time. He’s a journalist. How can you argue that a man isn’t a journalist, when he’s in trouble for breaking a news story?

Sorry, no choices here! Just clearing up that fact–the debate over "are bloggers journalists?" won't come up in any future legal decision.

