Giz Your Own Adventure: Does This Apple Phone Smell Fishy?

Secret Source is now in possession of, in effect, stolen property. His efforts to return the phone are inadequate, and now he finds himself with a highly valuable and rare device.

The next three weeks are a blur. Secret Source takes some pictures of the prototype and sends them to Engadget and Gizmodo, the two top tech-based web blogs. Engadget passes on the story–“leaked next-gen iPhone” stories are a dime a dozen–this one, though, is apprently more like $10,000–and 99.99% of all of them are fake.

This, unfortunately, is that 0.01% that’s completely genuine.

Gizmodo, while still unsure of the phone’s authenticity, is curious enough to pay $5,000 for the phone.

But what story, exactly, did they believe?

CHOICES:

a. Gizmodo is innocent. Editors believe the phone is stolen–Brian Lam, Gizmodo’s editorial director, writes “Just so you know, we didn’t know this was stolen [as they might have claimed. meaning, real and truly from Apple. It was found, and to be of unproven origin] when we bought it.” Based on Secret Source’s story, Gizmodo genuinely believes the iPhone to be “found,” not “stolen.” They are mistaken, but that’s not their fault. Click here.