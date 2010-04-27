Giz Your Own Adventure: The Great Unknown

Secret Source has tried to return the phone, to no avail. He’s now in possession of one of the most sought-after prototypes in the entire tech world, and he isn’t sure what to do with it.

He holds onto the phone for a couple weeks, poking it, prodding it. He decides to pass the phone off to one of the two top-tier gadget blogs, Engadget and Gizmodo. Engadget declines to buy into the story–after all, any major tech site receives boatloads of “next-gen iPhone” leaks, and 99.99% of them are fake. This one, unfortunately for them, is that 0.01% that is completely real.

Gizmodo, while still unsure of the phone’s authenticity, is curious enough to pay $5,000 for the phone (less, apparently, than the $10,000 offer reportedly made to Engadget). And since Secret Source was unable to return the phone, Gizmodo believes they’re okay to buy it and examine it more closely. It’s probably a Chinese counterfeit, but $5,000 isn’t so much to pay on the off chance it turns out to be real–that’d be the scoop of the century!

