Giz Your Own Adventure: Lost in Redwood City

The next morning, Secret Source makes a discovery: The phone has been killed remotely, and will no longer turn on. After playing with it a little, he discovers that the phone feels odd because it’s a prototype iPhone in a faux-3GS case. He pries the new iPhone out of the case, and finds it is a very odd bugger indeed. It’s branded with a whole bunch of long developer numbers and while it feels solid, it’s distinctly different from previous iPhones.

Secret Source realizes he’s got something rare and unusual here. According to Gizmodo, Secret Source then tries to return the prototype by calling Apple customer service. But Apple’s customer service agents, for secrecy’s sake, have no idea that is such a thing as an iPhone 4 prototype, let alone that it is lost in Redwood City. They do not take Secret Source’s calls seriously, and are unable to help.

Should Secret Source keep trying to return the mysterious device?

a. Yes. Secret Source should have keep trying to return the mysterious device. He knows from the phone's Facebook app that one Gray Powell was signed in last night–he can send him a message. Or he can simply return it to the bar.

b. No. Secret Source has tried plenty hard to return the iPhone–he's called Apple, for God's sake! If Apple is too secretive to tell its own employees to be on the lookout, yet sloppy enough to allow a top-secret prototype to be left on a barstool, nobody else should be accused of theft. Besides, if Secret Source tries to to return it to the bar, someone else might cash in on it. Realistically, that phone is now abandoned.

