Business People Behaving badly; why more executives need to take lessons from Miss Manners

In my consulting business I help transform people into leaders that builds organizations where people love to do their best work and customers love to do business. In order to be that kind of leader, a person needs to care about other people and set examples by behavior. While I often write about best practices and interview leaders who do that, I decided to give examples I’ve heard that exemplify worst practices of doing business.

1- A large business wants to be known as supporting small

businesses and diversity suppliers. The large business orders a large amount of

products from the smaller business, and then doesn’t pay for over sixty days.

The CEO of the small business, contacts the CEO of the large business, who

doesn’t respond directly, but has her assistant refers the small business CEO

to someone in accounting who says they never got an invoice. As a small business

owner with only 24 employees, having go wait for payment can impact their day

to day resources and ordering more inventory.

Supporting small business?

More like starving a small business.

2- Executive Director of a non-profit employs a

consultant to design and deliver a workshop on leadership. The program is an

amazing success. The Executive Director, tells the consultant he has a grant

for the program and agreed to pay the consultant within seven days. Seven days

pass, and the consultant hasn’t been paid. When the consultant reaches the

Executive Director, the executive director makes excuses and then finally tells

him that he still hasn’t received the grant. He had made the payment agreement

because he “thought” it would get there in time.

The organization may have

been a non-profit, but it didn’t mean that people

they employed had to be personally non-profit.

3- A hotel chain that is known for the way it cares about

its employees and customers had a national conference to share best practices

in customer service. They are leaders in making guests feel welcome and helping

employees build careers.

Lunch was served in boxes. There were at least fifty extra lunches stacked on a table in the

lobby. A guest mistakenly thought the lunches were for the guests

and took one. As he was walking away, one of the hotel managers from another

property yelled out and said, “Hey, do you work here?” The guest didn’t know what to say. When he didn’t respond, the manager, walked up to him and said, “put that lunch back, in front of everyone in the lobby.