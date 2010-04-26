Getting Paid With Purpose: Organic Valley

Not a company, a co-operative.

In 1988 seven farmers with values and a common vision banded

together. They set out to create a sustainable approach to agriculture,

and founded a cooperative called Coulee Region Organic Produce Pool

(CROPP). As demand increased for organic foods, the co-op created its

own brand and marketed products under the name Organic Valley Family of

Farmers. Twenty-two years since its founding, CROPP is the largest

organic farming cooperative in North America and counts more than 1652

farmer-owners in 33 states and four Canadian provinces. Organic Valley

is founded on a lesson that will benefit us all: we are stronger when

we stand together than when we stand alone.

Start With A Purpose

Organic Valley created a Proclamation of Interdependence

founded on the ethics and values of a cooperative. The preamble starts

with “We The Farmers,” and continues on to declare the 12 points of

their core mission, including respecting nature and building strong

rural farming communities. The profit sharing model of their co-op

guarantees: 45 percent profits to farmers; 45 percent profits to

employees; 10 percent profits to community. Learn more about how a co-op works.

As any good company with the three pillars of CSR in check, transparency and continual improvement

are central themes to Organic Valley. In addition to meeting the basic

USDA National Organic Standards, Organic Valley members also pledge to

meet additional CROPP-specific standards that ensure responsible and

humane treatment of animals. Living in a glass house isn’t always easy.

Taking these extra steps and remaining honest with their consumers

about the challenges they face makes it crystal clear that this unique

brand is dedicated to its triple bottom line.

Stay Sustainable