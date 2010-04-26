Why I Wrote “The Lucky Brand”

I just completed writing “The Lucky Brand: 10 Golden Rules of Branding to Outshine, Outperform and Outlast Your Competition” simply because, everyone today can use some help. You can request your own free copy. But first, here are some facts you should know.
It’s Never Been Stiffer
Each year, 26,000 new products find their way into the marketplace. It was noted recently that as many as 50 million tweets were posted in a single day. Recently, Google reported 293 million searches had been conducted in a single 24-hour period. Yet another report stated that a new blog is started every half second. So the competition to gain attention is at all time high and has never been stiffer.
With such noise competing for attention and vying for time, one has to ask, “Do you feel lucky?”
“You can’t shrink your way to greatness.” Tom Peters
There is No Magic Bullet
Have you ever noticed certain brands and thought, “HOW do they do that?” They just nail it time after time, not merely a one-shot wonder, but BAM! Time after time. It just seems they have a golden touch, an endless supply of luck.
Well, there is “luck” and there’s doing the right (i.e., effective) things that bring about the right results. If the steps you take are not the effective ones, you can work hard all day long and all you’d have to show for it would be more perspiration and a furrowed brow. But as you’re probably among those who wish to market more effectively, let’s look deeper.
The World has Changed
The challenge we have as communicators is considerable: especially if the company is losing sales because it does not have top-of-mind presence when the customer is ready to buy.
OK, so more information is transmitted in a single day than used to be relayed in a year. The bigger problem is few if any of us have any gauge to determine the relative value of each bit of info (e.g., which are important, meaningful, useful, effective, and proven—and which are trivial and a waste of time?).
So it becomes important to answer several questions:
- How to stand out?
- How to be noticed at all?
- How to be thought of when it’s time for your customer to buy?
Start Somewhere
There is no value simply to having read something. In this age of information overload, use of information is what separates the professional from the wannabe.
There is no value simply to having read something. In this age of information overload, use of information is what separates the professional from the wannabe.
Your Growth
Its power is in its use, not in merely having read it.
My interest is in you doing better, your business selling more and your influence expanding. Thomas Jefferson said it best:
“I’m a great believer in luck and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.”
Here’s to a better gravity-defying world, starting with you.
David Brier
david@risingabovethenoise.com
David Brier is the Chief Gravity Defyer of DBD International. David
hates cliches since “cliches can kill a business faster than a room full
of politicians.” A Fast Company blogger and author of the branding
bible “Defying Gravity and Rising Above the Noise,” David writes
thought-provoking and myth-busting articles and blogs that a leave a
person wiser and more nimble than when they arrived. (Oh yeah, he is the
recipient of over 300 industry awards over the last 27 years…)
See the firm’s work here.