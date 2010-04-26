Why I Wrote “The Lucky Brand”

I just completed writing “The Lucky Brand: 10 Golden Rules of Branding to Outshine, Outperform and Outlast Your Competition” simply because, everyone today can use some help. You can request your own free copy. But first, here are some facts you should know.

It’s Never Been Stiffer

Each year, 26,000 new products find their way into the marketplace. It was noted recently that as many as 50 million tweets were posted in a single day. Recently, Google reported 293 million searches had been conducted in a single 24-hour period. Yet another report stated that a new blog is started every half second. So the competition to gain attention is at all time high and has never been stiffer.

With such noise competing for attention and vying for time, one has to ask, “Do you feel lucky?”

“You can’t shrink your way to greatness.” Tom Peters

There is No Magic Bullet

Have you ever noticed certain brands and thought, “HOW do they do that?” They just nail it time after time, not merely a one-shot wonder, but BAM! Time after time. It just seems they have a golden touch, an endless supply of luck.

Well, there is “luck” and there’s doing the right (i.e., effective) things that bring about the right results. If the steps you take are not the effective ones, you can work hard all day long and all you’d have to show for it would be more perspiration and a furrowed brow. But as you’re probably among those who wish to market more effectively, let’s look deeper.