Supreme Court That Misunderstood Texts, Email to Take on Video Game Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court is taking on the constitutionality of a proposed California law to ban the sale

of video games to minors. The same Supreme Court where Chief Justice John Roberts asked the difference between email and a pager, and where Justice Antonin Scalia asked if “spicy little” texts could be printed out and sent in hard copy to buddies.

The gaming industry already polices the sale

of mature video games via the ratings of the non-profit Entertainment

Software Ratings Board (ESRB), which also levees fines on stores

that are caught breaking the rules. That wasn’t enough for California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The case to legalize a stricter law (Schwarzenegger, Gov. of CA v. Entertainment Merchants Association, argument 08-1448) will be scheduled for the highest court’s next

session, which begins in October.

Game publishers are no

strangers to the courtroom. The Entertainment Software

Association (ESA) has successfully struck down similar laws in the

past–but this is the first time a case has reached the high court. Should home entertainment be legislated? Is video gaming a first amendment

right? How will the industry respond when the justices hear oral

arguments later this year? We polled publishers and analysts to find out.

Jeff Brown – VP of public affairs, game maker Electronic Arts:

“This is another sign that gamers need to wake up and get organized to protect their rights. Censorship and content restriction are a very real threat to video games. Any gamer who has not registered with the ESA’s Video Gamer Voter Network loses the right to complain when the government starts taking games over the market.”

“One of the reason why we always get clobbered in state houses because there really isn’t a constituency of people that care about games. So when the vote comes to the floor, it is an easy vote to vote against games, because there’s nobody out there who is really going to get mad at you for restricting games if you’re a legislator. We need to register a lot of people for the VGVN, if there is a well-demonstrated constituency of people who care about their rights as gamers–just like book readers or people who love movies or theatre–it protects the content and protects us from censorship.”