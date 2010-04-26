Nook Outsells Kindle in First Month on Sale, Lessons for eReader, Tablet Rivals

Barnes & Noble’s e-reader, the Nook, has busted the Kindle, according to figures released by DigiTimes research today. It accounted for 53% of all e-reader sales in March, although this can be put down in part to consumers’ obsession with the newest technology they can lay their hands on–and, in part, to its frequent firmware updates. So, perhaps B&N’s approach is something that any tech firm girding their loins to launch into the tablet market should study as they attempt to wrestle market share away from Apple and its iPhone.

1. Price it right

Both Nook and Kindle retail for $259. Any new tablet needs to be priced similarly to the iPad. Too cheap, and it’ll be discounted as a shonky Chinese knock-off, too expensive, and you’ll price yourself out of the market. Remember, the price of technology is constantly getting lower and lower (for better or for worse).

2. Don’t be cynical about holding stuff back for later versions

One of the most annoying things about Apple is its hardline approach to making its first-gen products only go so far. So, no front-facing camera on the earliest incarnation of the iPhone, no video, ensuring that consumers are always hankering after the latest version–see what our own Gina Trapani has to say on the matter.

3. Don’t limit your product’s points of sale