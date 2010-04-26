Boost Creativity – Avoid the Identity Crisis

Creativity can come to a screeching halt due a common pitfall: an identity crisis. What happens is that during the creative process, you begin to wear more than one hat, which can immediately send your creativity to the morgue.

It goes something like this: You are in the middle of coming up with a great idea, writing a sentence, or drawing a diagram on the white board. This is a creative act, so you are acting in the role of Creator. All of a sudden, your brain flips and you take on a different role. You become an Editor. Or you begin to worry about how you’ll get your idea done and you become an Executor. Distractions like this pop into your mind:

• “Where should I put that comma?”

• “How am I ever going to get the funding for this?”

• “How do you spell cross-functional?”

• “Will Bob in HR approve this?”