That Apple PowerBook G3 250 you bought back in 1997 may have some nostalgic value, sure, but if you had simply bought up some Apple stock instead you’d be sitting on real value, to the tune of about $330,563.

True! If you had simply been granted the mystical skill clairvoyance back in 1997, you would have seen that the $5,700 you plunked down on the G3 would have been worth many more times times that amount in 2010.

The exhaustive, somewhat depressing for a Mac owner list is available in the source link below. A teaser image is above, listing some of the higher returns. [Kyle Conroy]

Source: What Should You Have Bought? AAPL Stock or Apple Products?