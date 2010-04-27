Nike CEO Calls Tiger Woods Ad “Polarizing” But Authentic

Nike’s unwavering support of Tiger Woods in the wake of his scandalous affairs was not entirely surprising, the company has a track record for sticking with athletes through troubled times. But even some of Woods’ most ardent fans were taken aback by the first post-scandal TV commercial that aired during the Masters. Created by longtime Nike collaborators Wieden + Kennedy, the spot shows Woods with a solemn face as the voice of his deceased father Earl speaks in voice over. Here, Nike’s CEO Mark Parker explains the reasoning behind the ad, and says it is “one of the most polarizing ads I think that we’ve had out in awhile.”

Parker was one of the guests at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference held on April 21, 2010, in New York City. For those who didn’t score a ticket to the sold-out event, we’re offering highlights. More to come tomorrow.

Discuss the event and submit questions to the speakers at the Innovation Uncensored Facebook page.