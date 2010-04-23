Knit Rider: Woven Car Is Part Overstock, Part Recycled Materials, Part Etsy

There is a certain regalness to the Woven Car, a picnic basket-like vehicle constructed from recycled and overstock materials. The car, designed by artists Ann Conte and Jeanne Wiley, is made out of a rusted MG Midget. “I thought that we could take this eyesore and push the boundaries of

where it’s going by bringing together other elements that are also

discarded,” explained Wiley.

The Woven Car features pale gold seatbelts woven to create a checkerboard pattern

around the body of the car, 500 yards of vehicle-adhering webbing, a stick shift made out of hollow ceramic flowers, and ceramic tail lights. It wasn’t easy getting all of the elements to work together. “It was really taxing. The materials worked against us at every turn,” Wiley said.

The artists scrounged up their materials from a variety of sources–the vehicle chassis came from a neighbor, the seatbelt webbing was purchased online, and the paper clay was retrieved from a ceramic studio and mixed with used paper and flowers. Conti and Wiley received the car’s Corian seats and window frame as donations from DuPont.

Sadly, the enterprising artists won’t be driving the Woven Car down the street any time soon. “It has no engine–although Ann did steer it down the ramp of a moving van,” Wiley said. The Woven Car is on display now at the South Shore Art Center in Massachusetts.