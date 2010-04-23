Living with Google: A Day-in-the-Life

Google’s cloud-based apps have transformed the way people surf the web, do business, and view the world around them. Gmail has 176 million users to date, and Google Maps sees more than 44 million visitors each month. Google has more than 50 apps, with more being developed on a regular basis. Even if you’re not a Gmail user, or if you prefer MapQuest to Google’s services, chances are Google plays a part in your day in some way, shape or form. From popular apps like Docs and Gmail to lesser-known services such as Sites and Sky, Google has an app for just about everything.

Even more appealing, Google apps can function for both personal and business uses. Recently, Google announced its newest app geared toward businesses, Google Places. Companies small and large can list their location on Google Places, which will help their listing show up in Google search results. Businesses can also track clicks from these results and deeply analyze where their traffic is coming from and how customers find them.

With so many Google apps available, how would your day go if you only used Google products for one day? Here’s what we think would happen.

A Day In the Life of a Manhattan-Dwelling, Twentysomething Social Media Guru

6 a.m.: Wake up to the alarm on your Nexus One (who needs a real alarm clock these days?), check Gmail on your Google Chrome browser or right away on your Nexus One. After e-mail comes Google Reader to catch up on your favorite social media blogs, and Google News so you can find see breaking news headlines from around the Web, all in one place. Next, you check your schedule for the day on Google Calendar, and download the information to your Nexus One.

7 a.m.: Before heading out to the office, you remember you’ll need to run an errand in Brooklyn today, in a neighborhood you’ve never been to. You use your Nexus One to find the location on Maps, and save the information — including turn-by-turn directions and public transportation stops — to your phone. You make sure to favorite the location using Google Stars in the search results, so if you need to go there again, you’ll find the search result easily next time.

8 a.m.: At the office, you’ve received an e-mail from someone, with a document ready to view — without downloading to your desktop — using Docs. You open the document, and collaborate with your co-workers in real-time. At the same time, you open a new tab in Chrome and log into Wave, to collaborate on another project.