Fancy Hands Finds You an Assistant for $30 a Month … in the Cloud

I was headed to Mammoth Mountain, about five hours north of L.A., for a quick dose of late-season skiing. I’d been up there plenty, but this time I hoped to ditch the après-ski fare for once and try having a civilized dinner somewhere in town. Yelp reviews were scarce, and I couldn’t find a decent dining guide to the area online. So I tapped Fancy Hands, a new personal assistant service where subscribers pay $30 a month to email requests (or tasks) to a team of assistants located throughout the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Within 21 minutes the first of three emails I would receive over the course of the next two days came flying back to my phone. A courteous person named Kristie had selected five potential restaurants for consideration, along with Web sites and contact information. The next morning, before I jumped on the chairlift, I selected the one I liked the best and I emailed Kristie back, asking her to make a reservation for four at 7 p.m. Even though the restaurant didn’t open until 5 p.m., at 12:36 p.m., Kristie wrote back to let us know she had secured us a 6:45 reservation. I was on the slopes–and mostly out of cell range–the entire time.

Ted Roden started Fancy Hands thinking that others might be similarly relieved of such burdens, which, according to the Web site, can range from securing a car service with an infant car seat to reviewing fantasy league baseball picks. (Roden does outline what they will and will not do.) Although Roden is reluctant to give any figures about how many subscribers Fancy Hands has gathered since its launch last month, he has hired over 100 assistants so far and has more who he describes as “ready to work.”

When a task comes in via a subscriber (you sign in using your Google account), an algorithm sorts and routes it to the assistant who is available and best suited to handle it. Roden, who recruits assistants with online job postings, pays those assistants according to task complexity–the harder the task, the more they’ll get paid. But he says that most of those assistants are still working full-time at other jobs. “When I hired them all I sent them an email saying ‘don’t quit your day job,'” he says. “However, I absolutely expect some of them to start making a living doing this, sooner rather than later.” (Roden, ironically, also has a day job–he works in the research and development group at the New York Times.)

Kyle Castleberry, a 25-year-old based in New York City, was brought on board a week after the launch of the site after seeing an ad online. Due to his love for traveling, Castleberry prides himself on staying marginally employed–selling goods on eBay, being an

extra in films, walking dogs–but Fancy Hands, he says, goes along with his lifestyle. “It is my dream job to have the ability to work anytime, anywhere, from a

spiffy phone or laptop,” he says.