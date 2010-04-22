Let’s Get Physical: Facebook’s Got Traffic, but Twitter’s Got Foot Traffic

First Twitter outgrew its nest, the one made popular by a flock of tech savants who, themselves, had outgrown their blogs. Only now, though, have the social media site’s founders finally figured out how to shake the money from their branches. But will the businesses and people who chirp from Twitter’s limbs also cash in?

The funny thing about social media networks is that, each time a new one starts off, no one quite gets it–in some cases, not even the folks who started the damn things up. Of all the supersized networks–Facebook, MySpace, and LinkedIn–Twitter is the last to answer the question, “What’s it for?” Well, it’s for communicating 140-character messages. “And?”

And drive physical people to physical places. Business. And at the end of the day, that might prove far more valuable than virtual clicks.

Consider the latest figures from StatCounter. They show that, when it comes to generating traffic to other Web sites via social media, Biz Stone and Evan Williams’ little bird comes a distant third behind both Facebook and StumbleUpon. (At Fast Company, StumbleUpon just beats Facebook to fifth place, with Twitter coming in seventh.)

But take a look at this case study on using Twitter for your business, however. The Kogi Korean BBQ mobile restaurant uses it to tell potential customers where in L.A. each of its four barbecue trucks are parked. Sign up to its Twitter feed and you can find out the times and locations, where the (BB)queues are and aren’t, and so and and so forth. Result: 61,000 followers–and, probably, a couple more trucks on order. And it’s not just small businesses that can capitalize on their Tweets: both Comcast and Zappos use Twitter to great effect as a marketing and information tool.