Digital Earth Day: Leveraging the Web for Sustainability

Earth Day 2010 marks the 40th anniversary of this worldwide celebration. Founded by peace activist John McConnell in 1970, Earth Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness and appreciation for the earth and our environment. Statistics show that Earth Day is celebrated by more than 1 billion people — that’s one sixth of the earth’s population — each year, “making it the largest secular civic event in the world.” This year’s special anniversary has spurred a number of special movements and events to not only make the day memorable but also reach the greatest number of people possible. Organizers and brands are utilizing digital tools to make real world and sustainable impact.

Disney’s Oceans

Disney’s commitment to Earth Day 2010 is one of the largest and most recognizable efforts this year. Its newest movie, Oceans, is set to premiere on Earth Day, with opening week proceeds going toward efforts to save our coral reefs. Last year’s Earth Day release, aptly titled Earth, received positive reviews and pulled in more than $32 million from the box office in its short run; this year, Disney hopes Oceans will do the same.

The media giant has also enlisted the help of many of its young teen and tween stars, who are promoting Disney’s efforts to the Gen Z set through Friends for Change: Project Green. Disney the like Jonas Brothers, Demi Levato, Selena Gomez, and many more recorded the song “Make a Wave,” with proceeds from downloads donated to the company’s Worldwide Conservation Fund. The Project Green Web site engages and encourages young viewers to get involved and make a pledge to make a difference for the environment. Pledges so far include a promise to save water, plant trees, and be more conscious of recycling. Disney’s branding and involvement in Earth Day encompasses audiences of all ages, but its focus on the younger set instills behaviors and awareness that these young people will most likely carry throughout their lives.

Earth Day Network

For the older crowd, the Earth Day Network started the Earth Day 2010 Action Center, an online community where people can learn more about Earth Day’s core issues such as sustainable development, climate change, and energy; network with people in their communities to start events, and find out about projects and events happening worldwide that will raise awareness for Earth Day. To date, the EDN has brought in more than 21 million “Acts of Green,” and reached more than 758,000 people online. EDN’s 2010 celebration will commence with a climate rally in Washington, D.C., on April 25th, with attendees Rev. Jesse Jackson and Oscar-winning director James Cameron.

Proctor & Gamble’s Future Friendly