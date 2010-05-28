International Supercomputing Conference

On the world’s fastest supercomputer, named Jaguar, scientists are simulating the past 21,000 years of earth’s climate history — a feat that would take average desktop PCs centuries to complete. Or, in science-speak: “After theory and praxis, supercomputer simulation is the third way of doing science,” says conference organizer Horst Gietl. Churning through trillions of calculations per second, supercomputers like Jaguar are already yielding breakthroughs in climate science and medicine. Next up, Gietl says, are “exascale” supercomputers, which run 500 times faster than Jaguar — or about the combined performance of 50 million MacBook Pros. — AUSTIN CARR