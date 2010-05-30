Indianapolis 500

Danica Patrick raced into history when she finished third at last year’s Indy 500, the best-ever finish for a female driver. The Go Daddy Girl has paved the way for new competition like Switzerland’s Simona de Silvestro, who’s been described as the anti-Danica. De Silvestro won four lower-level races last year, and her modesty sets her in contrast to Patrick, whose scantily clad appearances in Go Daddy’s racy commercials constantly remind us that we still aren’t sure what Go Daddy does except employ Danica Patrick. With Patrick dividing her time among stock cars, open wheel, and brand building this year — did you see her guest-star on CSI? — will that leave room for an upset on the racetrack? As IndyCar’s Eric Powell reminds us, “Never say never.” — EMILIA BENTON