Ypulse Youth Marketing Mashup

Can you tweet like a tween? Text faster than a sixth grader? Chances are you’re biting their virtual dust. Three-quarters of all kids in the U.S. have their own cell phones by age 12, and today’s average teen sends more than 3,000 text messages a month. “Kids have been the chief information officers of their households for at least a decade,” says Dan Coates, president of Youth Pulse and organizer of the San Francisco event aimed at reaching this coveted consumer base — and through them, their parents. “You’d never buy a new computer without consulting your kids.” How’s that for influence? — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM