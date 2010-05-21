MuseumExpo 2010

One upside of a down economy: Museums are getting more popular. In 2009, 57% of U.S. museums saw an uptick in attendance, and the industry is looking to social media to keep the trend going. “By engaging people online, we can inspire more visits in person,” says MuseumExpo director Dean Phelus. Talks on creating more immersive online experiences sound great, but we’re more impressed with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which already has an award-winning blog and YouTube channel. At LACMA, social media isn’t a mere marketing gimmick. When an artist needed an impossible-to-find tea bag to finish an installation, the museum used Twitter to crowdsource the solution. — STEPHANIE SCHOMER