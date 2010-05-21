advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

MuseumExpo 2010

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

One upside of a down economy: Museums are getting more popular. In 2009, 57% of U.S. museums saw an uptick in attendance, and the industry is looking to social media to keep the trend going. “By engaging people online, we can inspire more visits in person,” says MuseumExpo director Dean Phelus. Talks on creating more immersive online experiences sound great, but we’re more impressed with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which already has an award-winning blog and YouTube channel. At LACMA, social media isn’t a mere marketing gimmick. When an artist needed an impossible-to-find tea bag to finish an installation, the museum used Twitter to crowdsource the solution. — STEPHANIE SCHOMER

sun, may 23

IMMERSE
MuseumExpo 2010

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life