Lost Series Finale

Lost, the TV show, is best known for the mysterious numbers 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, and 42 — which may or may not refer to characters who may or may not be “candidates” to control the island. But Lost, the pop-culture phenomenon, is better defined by 18.6 million (viewers who watched its two-hour pilot in 2004), 117 (new episodes during its six-season run), and 6,319 (entries on Lostpedia, the show’s comprehensive wiki page). And while die-hard fans prepare for the finale — DHARMA beer, anyone? — ABC Studios will undoubtedly focus on one of its favorite numbers of all: 730,972 (copies sold of Lost‘s most recent DVD set, which generated revenues north of $28 million). — DAN MACSAI