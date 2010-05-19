Hospitality Design Expo

A bike valet, a bathroom vanity made from recycled milk cartons, a shower system that warms water with solar energy — in next-generation, sustainable luxury hotels, even the most mundane feature will be infused with eco-cred. Heavyweight design firms WATG and Ideo teamed up to win the U.S. Green Building Council’s first annual Sustainable Suite Design Competition — and their green suite of the future will be built full scale and unveiled at this year’s Las Vegas expo. “People used to say, ‘I want a hotel to look like my house,’ ” says Michelle Finn, VP of the Hospitality Design Group, which hosts the event. But more and more, she says, hospitality design is setting innovative trends for residential design: “Now they’re saying, ‘I want my house to look like this hotel.’ ” There’s no place like Hilton. — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM