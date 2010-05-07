Alternative Fuels & Vehicles Conference

Half of all car purchases in 2035 are predicted to be alternative-fuel vehicles. But until then, we’re about as green as the 378 million gallons of gas our cars guzzle daily. Despite programs like Cash for Clunkers, nearly 98% of autos sold last year had conventional gasoline engines. Hybrid cars hold less than a 3% market share, and roughly one in four hybrid-car owners also own a nonhybrid SUV. Last year’s stimulus did help put some 9,000 alternative-fuel vehicles on the road and will pump $2.4 billion into the electric-vehicle industry, with the greenest new models on display at this annual gathering in Las Vegas. With that in mind, the glass — or the battery, rather — looks half full. — AUSTIN CARR