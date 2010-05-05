Lift Conference

Conventional wisdom — and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — suggests privacy is no longer a social norm. But at last year’s Lift, a conference on the social consequences of new technologies that hits Geneva this month, think tanker Daniel Kaplan presented a study showing that most users are actually very conservative online. They will exhibit only as much information as you might “display in your sitting room,” he argued. “They are not just throwing out buckets of information without realizing the effect.” With nearly one-quarter of the world’s 1.7 billion Internet users registered on Facebook, though, perhaps Zuckerberg has the power to draw users from the privacy of their own homes. — AUSTIN CARR