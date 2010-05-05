Bingo may seem like old news for old people, but when Alabama governor (and lifelong gambling opponent) Bob Riley sent state troopers to shut down more than 30 electronic bingo parlors earlier this year, he brought new life to the issue. Hundreds of casino workers lost their jobs, and now some state representatives — with the help of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, who marched on Montgomery — are pushing for a statewide vote. Riley’s move, which is expected to be hotly dis-cussed at the Bingo World conference in nearby Biloxi, Mississippi, comes near the end of his second term. While he’s not up for reelection in November, he has vowed to keep up the bingo fight until his final days. Call it a free space. — ZACHARY WILSON