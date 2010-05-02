10th Anniversary of GPS’s Nonmilitary Expansion

Finding restaurants. Mapping hiking trails. Geo-tagging photos. Playing

location-based social-media games. Tracking lost pets. What don’t we

use GPS for these days? It’s hard to believe that just a decade ago the

military-designed satellite network was massively opened up, allowing

civilian GPS to become 10 times more accurate. Car-navigation device

makers TomTom and Garmin have since become billion-dollar-plus

companies, and GPS-related apps are now a bazillion times more

prevalent. Where to from here? We’re recalculating. — ERICA WESTLY