Finding restaurants. Mapping hiking trails. Geo-tagging photos. Playing
location-based social-media games. Tracking lost pets. What don’t we
use GPS for these days? It’s hard to believe that just a decade ago the
military-designed satellite network was massively opened up, allowing
civilian GPS to become 10 times more accurate. Car-navigation device
makers TomTom and Garmin have since become billion-dollar-plus
companies, and GPS-related apps are now a bazillion times more
prevalent. Where to from here? We’re recalculating. — ERICA WESTLY
sun, may 02
LOCATE
10th Anniversary of GPS’s Nonmilitary Expansion
