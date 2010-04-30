Shanghai World Expo 2010

For this year’s world’s fair, which runs until October 31, Shanghai has
set up a high-tech welcoming committee: an army of 5-foot-tall androids
named Haibao (“treasure of the sea”). The 70 million visitors expected
in town for the fair can direct questions — and quirky requests — to
the robots, which will be at the city’s two airports and at major
venues. Beyond offering event and travel info (via a touch screen),
Haibao can take photos, make LCD faces, and greet visitors in six
languages. Make nice, and he might dance a jig or sing you a song.
Here’s hoping it’s “Mr. Roboto.” — Dan Macsai
