Apple Snubs Adobe, Adobe Snubs Apple, Google Nuzzles Adobe, You Do the Hokey Pokey…

The spat between Adobe and Apple rumbles on: Yesterday Apple did something rare, and directly addressed what it sees as Adobe’s flaws. Meanwhile Google pledged to keep supporting Adobe’s platforms on its Android OS. Ohoho yes.

Background: Apple has never supported Flash technology on its paradigm-shifting iPhone, citing poor performance, a degraded user experience, battery and CPU-cycle munching at the hands of the inefficient software, and so on. When the iPad launched, many wondered if Apple would change its mind. It didn’t. Adobe’s taken offense, and gone on the PR warpath, to the amusement, sadness, and hilarity of various Netizens. Apple drove the point home even further recently, barring any kind of intermediary compiler apps for iPhone/iPad programming. This means apps have to be written in hard code, and while it’s ostensibly for security reasons and to improve the iPhone “experience” it neatly stamps on Adobe’s efforts with Air, which could’ve resulted in a cross-platform app development suite that may have harmed Apple’s business.

Adobe Pulls iPhone Dev Support: The next step in the battle happened when Adobe announced publicly that it had had a mini tantrum and wouldn’t develop past version CS5 the development suite that was intended to help writers put together iPhone or iPad apps. It’s symbolic of Adobe chucking in its towel for the battle for Flash on the iDevices.

Apple Disses Adobe: Apple broke its traditionally tight radio silence yesterday to comment on Adobe, and the company plainly stated something that many Web developers have previously noted: Adobe’s code is privately owned, closed, and has no place in an open-standards Web future. Apple spokesperson Trudy Miller, responding to complaints that Apple’s own iPhone platform is too closed, noted “Someone has it backwards–it is HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, and H.264 (all supported by the iPhone and iPad) that are open and standard, while Adobe’s Flash is closed and proprietary.”

Google Sides With Adobe: Google’s Andy Rubin, a VP in the Android OS group, threw his lot in with Adobe yesterday. “Google believes that developers should have their choice of tools and technologies to create applications. By supporting Adobe AIR on Android we hope that millions of creative designers and developers will be able to express themselves more freely when they create applications for Android device,” is how Rubin put it, before noting how “happy” Google was to be working with Adobe. That may be true, but we’ll have to watch for how the battery life of future Android devices lives up to the promising prospects of the upcoming iPhone 2010, with its larger Li-ion pack aboard, presumed power-sipping ARM CPU, and complete absence of Flash…

