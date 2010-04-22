advertisement
Delightfully Horrifying: Apple’s Photo Booth Effects, in Real Life

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Photo Booth

You know those photo booth effects that come with Apple’s Webcam? Pretty cool, but if you translate some of those fun-house distortions into real life, the effect is truly horrifying.

That’s exactly what Brookyn-based designer Mark Pernice did, starting with with still from Photo Booth. He then took that still to F/X sculptor Christian Hanson, who transformed the grotesque caricature into a mask that would scare Osama bin Laden from his cave. Pence intended the piece to go into a promotional poster for his design business, Matic. But he need to get this up on ChatRoulette double-quick, and try to make the freak shows over there run for their mommies.

We haven’t seen anything this gross since Milan 2010, or this meat-inspired jewelry.

Photo Booth mask

Photo Booth mask

