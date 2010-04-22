NBC’s Not-So-Subliminal Green Messages Revealed

Anyone who watches 30 Rock, The Office, Community, or any other number of NBC shows has probably figured out that the network is trying to slip positive messages about sustainability into its programming. And in fact, NBC Universal claimed last year that its reputation as a green brand is recognized by 82% of viewers. It’s brainwashing (or “behavior placement”, in NBC-speak) … for a good cause!

Just in case you don’t have time to watch NBC Universal’s Earth Week-themed programming, the company has compiled a video featuring some of its more memorable green moments. Do Al Gore’s 30 Rock guest spot and Dwight Schrute’s Recyclops character really impact how we act in daily life? It’s hard to say for sure. But if seeing Al Gore in Tina Fey territory inspires even a tiny portion of 30 Rock‘s viewers to stop and think about carbon footprints, we’re all for it. Check out the clips below.