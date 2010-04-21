Google Spent $1.3 Million on Lobbying, What Are They Buying?

Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, revealed today that Google upped its spending on Washington lobbyists by a mammoth 57% from the same period last year. Lobbying disclosure forms filed with the Senate Office of Public Affairs show that the firm handed over $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2010, compared with $880,000 in 2009.

“Five years ago they had no one in Washington,” John M. Simpson, consumer advocate of Consumer Watchdog, told Fast Company in a phone interview. “Now they’re one, if not the single biggest tech firm, but they’re right up there on the list, in the top three or four [in terms of lobbying dollars spent]. It shows they’ve decided that they want to up the stakes, and be high rollers in the Washington scene.”

So just what is it that Google is lobbying for? “It’s clear they’re interested in some of the privacy issues around the FTC,” Simpson continued, comparing them to Microsoft. “The whole issue of behavioral advertising, too.”

“They’re very big into Net neutrality,” he said. “Despite their talk of don’t be evil, they’re falling right into the typical influence-peddling approach that other big, gargantuan companies have followed.”

Last year, when Google announced its Q3 results, Eric Schmidt was a very happy man. The time was ripe, he said, for the company to start investing heavily, through expenditure (more of which in a bit) and acquisitions to the tune of one small company a month. According to Reuters, Google’s got its beady eye on ITA, a tech firm that sells travel information to companies such as Orbitz, CheapTickets, Kayak.com, and Microsoft. Price? A rumored $1 billion.

Grabbing ITA will allow the Mountain View company to get a leg up on

Microsoft, whose travel search features on Bing are, for the moment,

leaving Google at the departure gate scrabbling in its capacious pockets

for its boarding pass. There’s no guarantee that the deal will go through, but it seems like an

obvious move by Google in its quest to be the fount of all the world’s

information. Those lobbyists will help insure that the government doesn’t get in the way.