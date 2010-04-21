Will Faster, Better E-Ink Save the E-Reader?

Without e-ink’s technology, e-readers as an entire genre of portable gizmos wouldn’t really exist: The paper and ink-like display is their main selling point. Yet e-ink’s far from perfect, which is why you’ll want to see next-gen stuff to see how it’ll improve.

The chaps at RedFerret scored a nice hit with this news. They managed to speak to Sriram Peruvemba, VP of Marketing at E Ink (the company behind the tech,) and he not only described some of the progress made in improving e-ink, but he gave them a demo on video.

E-ink displays don’t work like LCDs do. The pixels in an e-ink display are like little voids with mixed particles of white and black pigment inside. When they’re excited with an electrical charge applied to tiny electrodes at the top and bottom of each void “bubble,” the pigment particles rearrange–in one case you’d have the white particles at the top, hiding the black ones below and thus the pixel appears white, and with the opposite charge the black pigment pieces get excited to the top, and thus the pixel’s visible color is black. The displays benefit from high contrast, a visual experience very similar to ink on paper, and very low power requirements: The pixels only demand power when they’re being flipped on or off, and otherwise stay static.

But, e-ink is slow to update, due largely to the physics of the way it works–and anyone with a Kindle will tell you how it takes a moment to flip between pages in a book, an act which also involves a weird momentary inversion of the colors. This severely limits the tech’s usefulness for purposes like Web browsing, and makes video viewing impossible. And that pits devices like the Kindle in a very unfavorable light when compared to the wonders of multi-purpose, full-color touchscreen tablet PCs like Apple’s iPad.