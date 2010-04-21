Three Game Changing Tools That Will Transform Education

I’m blessed with the opportunity to send my children to a private school that uses both the community and many of the creative and technological tools possible to educate. There is no resource they are not afraid to use and I love them for it. I’ve seen them ask a parent with DJ skills to teach music curation or deploy an Iranian Grandparent to further explore the conflict in that region. The school my children attend has everything they need to be successful through leadership that thinks beyond limits or boundaries. This spirit transfers to our own home where my wife and I utilize a “surround sound” digital approach to compliment what my kids receive during the school day..

With this as a backdrop I am constantly thinking about

non-traditional tools that I believe will have a significant impact on the

future of education. Much like my own kids’ school, I think about how to

educate my children outside of the four traditional walls of a classroom. What’s cool is that there’s some great technology out there that

allows for an expansion of the four walls of a traditional classroom. Here are three

tools to consider:

Microsoft Xbox

Microsoft’s best in-road into the hearts and most importantly

the minds of educating young people is to extend all the digital real estate

they now control in our homes. Truth is, the Xbox gaming system has the ability

to be so much more than a place to battle opponents or strum our plastic

guitars. As an effort to combat

the lack of students studying computing subjects, Microsoft launched Kodu Game

Lab. Kodu is a visual programming language for kids described as an

“end to end creative environment for designing, building and playing your own

new games.” Kodu was originally launched for the Xbox but today has expanded to

include the PC. This new educational breakthrough from Redmond, WA obviously

makes Louise Dorrian happy. Miss Dorrian is a music teacher at Lodge Park

Technology College in Corby, Northamptonshire (UK) and she uses Xbox in her

teaching environment. “… I am very interested in how technology can be

used to engage students and to make learning fun,” she says via email. “One

particular project which I am involved in at the moment is using an Xbox to develop

students singing skills and also their confidence when performing in front of

their peers. The students have responded very positively to the project and are

very keen to sing using the Xbox! I think one of the reasons the project is

successful is because the Xbox is something students can relate to and

something they view as a fun activity, which releases the pressure of formal

assessment. This isn’t to say that the students aren’t learning and developing

their skills, of course they are, but this method seems to put students at ease

more and get the enjoyment factor whilst being a valid learning experience at

the same time.” Further details of the project can be found at louisedorrian.spaces.live.com

Promethean ActivBoard Mobile System

When I grew up and went to school at Palo Alto —

even though this area was becoming a tech hotbed, we still learned the

old fashioned way with chalkboards, permanently mounted to a wall painted a

dull green. Today my kids literally have the world at their fingertips with

these very cool interactive whiteboards they all call “Promethean boards” but

in fact are officially called “ActivBoards.” Rumor has it, the company, Promethean is about to come out

with a rolling version of these ActivBoards, the ActivBoard Mobile System. And

truth is, I can officially confirm the rumor as Promethean is a client of

mine! It’s like a technological adaptation of the one-room schoolhouse. Only this is a one-room-school house on

wheels. The new Promethean ActivBoard Mobile System allows a Spanish teacher to

switch hats in the middle of the day and become a Math teacher and not have to be

bound by the same actual classroom. Think of the opportunities when you have

the ability to open up the experience and become a mobile classroom.

One of the things that warms my heart is when I drive by my kids school and see them

outside, under a tree, with a teacher. During what they call “short term,” kids

are encouraged to take classes based on their passions. It is not out of the

ordinary to see an entire group of students, outside, practicing Tai Chi. The

Promethean ActivBoard Mobile System will allow all teachers, even those in less

open enviroments to be more mobile and creative with their classrooms.