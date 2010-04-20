Innovation: Politics and the Art of Marketing Objectives

I was recently in an integrated plan review meeting where

the CMO asked a brand manager of a smallish established regional brand “Do you

have enough money in your budget to achieve your objective of increasing brand

penetration?” The answer that the manager gave was “Yes, we have made smart

choices about the best places to invest our funds to get the highest rate of

return.” Everyone nodded their heads and the meeting moved on. I am not sure if

it was only me, but I was thinking he had just answered the wrong question and

missed a great opportunity to get more funding for his penetration goals. Let’s

face it, gaining new shoppers or regaining lapsed users for an established

brand is an expensive proposition. Their budget was small and they had spread

it around to cover some basic program elements but this was not a “robust” plan

by any stretch. The tactics were well thought out enough but there was

certainly room for more activity So why then did he give this answer?

I understand the need for politicking and not wanting to

look bad in front of a C level executive but honestly, do you think he/she is

really looking for another yes man or woman? I sincerely doubt it. With all of

the challenges they are facing managing complex marketing organizations what

they are really looking for are marketers with in-depth knowledge of their

products and consumers combined with a conviction and passion for bringing

their objectives to life. Too often marketers are concerned about giving the

right answers and not concerned enough about challenging conventional thinking

and getting pulled in to corporate group think and meeting minutia. It doesn’t

mean turning every meeting into a soapbox for your brand’s causes, that can get

old too, but it does mean recognizing an opportunity when you have the

attention of the senior most decision makers and provide them with a

perspective that only you can offer.

From where I sit, I have seen a lot of marketing folks get

stuck somewhere in the middle of the pack. Their work is solid, they are smart,

reliable and effective but they stop just short of making themselves standout.

They write objectives that get head nods around the table with all the current

buzz words and goals that any brand would want. These folks often make good

clients in that they are easy to work but fall short when it comes to

championing any single initiative. So the question remains, where is your seat at the table? Will you be one of the many similar

voices that are quickly forgotten or will you take a chance to find a way to

make yourself and your brand stand apart, and in my mind ahead of the rest of

the field. You may not always get the extra budget, but if you do it well, your

voice may be heard when it come time to make even larger strategic and

organizational decisions.