Understand How Your Customers Buy Before You Develop Sales Tools

Last night, I saw my wonderful wife trying to reattach a curtain rod by using a wrench to drive in a nail.

She was having a devil of time getting the nail to go in straight. I cautiously asked why she was using a wrench to hit the nail. She gave me a look and explained that since I left the hammer downstairs, the wrench was more convenient. After almost 22 years of marriage, I knew what I needed to do. I apologized and retrieved the hammer.

Within minutes the nail was properly in the wall and the curtains were in their rightful place.

Watching my wife try to drive in a nail with a wrench, reminded me of how many organizations develop sales tools. It is so easy to reach for the nearest tool and begin to whack away at the nail in front of them.

Instead of a wrench, these sales tools take the form of brochures, white papers or press releases. Just because these pieces exist doesn’t mean that sales will use them. I often hear sales people complain that marketing continues to invest in tools that they never use.

And marketing people complain that new product revenues are not meeting expectations because sales people don’t know how to sell. Sales points the finger at marketing and marketing blames sales. It may be small consolation, but this scenario pre-dates the industrial revolution.

One way to ensure that the sales tools are used and not ignored is to analyze how your customers buy. By documenting your customers’ buying process, you gain insight into how your sales team can accelerate sales.