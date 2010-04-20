Lenovo’s L Series: The Greenest Laptops on the Market?

There is no shortage of sustainable laptops on store shelves–Apple claims that its MacBooks make up the world’s green line of notebooks and Sony has a laptop with a plastic enclosure made out of recycled CDs–but now Lenovo claims that it has the greenest laptops on the market, just in time for Earth Day.

Whether Lenovo’s claim holds up is debatable (what defines “green?”), but the L series does have some impressive sustainable features. The Lenovo ThinkPad L series of 14- and 15-inch laptops contain 18% post consumer content from

office water jugs and used IT equipment–more post-consumer content than any other laptop. L series laptops also are ranked EPEAT Gold, meet Energy Star 5.0 standards for efficiency, and boast 40% more energy efficiency than previous ThinkPads.

Most importantly, the L series laptops are affordable and have decent specs. The ThinkPad L412 and L512 laptops, set to go on sale in May, will retail starting at $649. They will offer an 8-hour battery life,

Intel Core i5 and Core i3 processors on high-end models and a Celeron P4500 CPU at the entry level, a 160GB hard drive, and 1GB of RAM. Not the best specs we’ve ever seen, but it’s cheap enough to be worth the price. And the sustainable features? Just the icing on the cake. That’s exactly what green features should be in our electronics–a side benefit to otherwise solid products.