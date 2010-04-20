Are Your Texts Supporting Tea Partiers?

Angry about your cell phone service? About American politics? A promotional email from The Nation magazine and CREDOMobile advises that you channel your frustrations with both by making the switch to their baldly progressive mobile phone carrier service.

Delivered yesterday to Nation e-newsletter subscribers, the subject line asks “Has your phone company supported Michele Bachmann? Find out now.”

That’s Bachmann, the Republican Congresswoman from Minnesota’s sixth district, Tea Party superstar, and every progressive person’s bogeywoman.

The ad copy, crafted by CREDO’s in-house team, points out that none other than AT&T has financed the campaigns of Bachmann and Republican Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, while Verizon Wireless has its own pet conservative cause, Blue Dogs (conservative Democrats). The email encourages a switch to CREDOMobile, which donates 1% of your monthly phone charges to groups like EarthJustice and Doctors Without Borders. “Take a look at your last phone bill, and think about where your money is going,” it says.

Let’s back up. Founded in 1985 as a progressive mutual fund called Working Assets, the company now called CREDO is a fervent advocate for organizations like the ACLU and the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, having donated $2,680,211 to progressive causes last year. AT&T, meanwhile, has so far contributed $2,032,709 to the 2010 election cycle–on the left and the right.

Does AT&T, like Bachmann, oppose abortions? Not quite.