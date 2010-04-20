Get Real By Looking Outside Your Organization

Bob Lutz, the 77-year old veteran car executive, said that when he joined General Motors in 2002, the company’s culture was “inwardly focused not customer focused.” As Lutz who will retire next month explained in an interview on NPR’s Morning Edition , metrics in manufacturing, purchasing, and operations were allowed to trump the business of serving customers needs for new and different vehicles. Lutz’s words echo those of another former auto executive whom I recall speaking similarly about his company more than a decade ago. That company was Ford Motor.

In the intervening years, GM plunged into bankruptcy; Ford came close but avoided it in part because it shifted from thinking inside to acting outside. Today Ford is on track to return to profitability. Part of its success is owed to its CEO, Alan Mulally, who was hired in September 2006 to shake up the company. As an executive hired from the outside, Boeing, Mulally had no internal axes to grind and since he was not part of the Ford culture he could prod the company into taking a fresh look at itself. [After the federal government seized control of GM, it did hire Ed Whitacre, a former teleco executive, as chairman who is now CEO.]

It is vital that every organization adopt a more outward focus, but it is not necessary to hire a CEO from the outside. One key reason we promote inward thinking is because it flows from our job description. So much of management involves maintain measures of control over processes, policies and systems. People engaged in that work must look at what they do, not specifically look around them. It falls to senior management to think and act more broadly.

The first step is to recognize the symptoms of inward thinking. The chief symptom is adherence to false metrics; such metrics are created to imply progress but in reality hide reality. For years, General Motors measured itself against domestic competition in which it dominated. This overlooked (and by design) the rising sales of Asian makes. Likewise you can create internal metrics what measure yourself against last year’s numbers. This is valid to a point but can be dangerous when the playing field changes and you are measuring yourself against yesterday’s reality.

If you are comparing yourself to a declining segment (as GM did) your mediocre performance hides your abysmal performance against the industry as a whole. The reporting of such metrics becomes an act of deception in itself. Executives report the numbers but not the consequences of the decline. The art of deception prevails over reality.

Once you identify the symptoms of inward thinking here is what you can do: