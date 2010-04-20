The Economy Won’t Recover Unless You Do it

The economy will never recover. Not the way

it once was. It just can’t. This is neither bad nor good: it’s just

different. And different is the hardest thing to swallow, because people

hate change.

Since

large portions of my day are spent in front of a computer, I have the

luxury of listening to talking heads debate the economy. It is the

nature of talking head programs to feature one person on the “pro” side

of every issue and one person on the “con.” The pro people feel like

Obama has turned it around. They cite the rise in consumer spending, and

the fall in layoffs, the apparent stabilization of real estate prices

and a small upturn in housing starts. The con people point to an

unemployment rate of 9.7%, an inability of older people in the workforce

to retire, and rising commodity prices. Neither side of the equation is

in the trenches; they have jobs. They’re paid to pontificate.

I see the people. I work across several segments of the

economy and I can see both good and bad. The good is where it always is:

in dreams and starts and innovations. The bad is in waiting for the

economy to turn around.

My local economy is awful, as municipalities cut services and

the state cuts education and health care, therefore losing us more

jobs. My perception of the national economy is that it is still very

bad, because housing is still in the doldrums, and when it’s in the

doldrums nationally, people can’t sell their homes and move to Phoenix,

which depends on growth to exist, or to California, where they still

can’t afford to live. People are stuck in place, in jobs they never

expected to have, like walking dogs or writing for Demand Media, or

unloading boxes.