Where policy is failing women and men in the US (Part 1)

On some dimensions, the US is a beacon for women’s rights around the world – women now comprise more than half the workforce, graduate form high school at greater rates than men, and have broken down barriers in all spheres of society – the US Navy announced in February that women can serve on submarines.

On the other hand, the US is failing mothers (and fathers). In a country that prides itself on family values, the absence of paid parental leave has become a stain on the country’s record.