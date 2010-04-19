Creative Briefs for Design Success

One of the great challenges is to translate business vision into creative execution. Indeed, many creative marketing projects get underway without a common set of expectations between executive leadership, marketing and creative. This can result in an extended and expensive creative development process with multiple revisions, a frustrated team, and suboptimal results. Business and marketing leaders must take time to give clear guidance to creatives while respecting their freedom for creative expression. I have found that creatives embrace guidance, of which a straightforward creative brief is a great starting point.

The creative brief should be to-the-point, just 1 to 2 pages. If you are tempted to put every idea into the brief, you’re not ready to proceed with the assignment. As a business leader, you need to be clear on your goals and objectives before you can have others act. I use the following format.

Team: It’s always helpful to identify team members, including roles and responsibilities.

Background: Every project has a history. Briefly summarize the events that led up to today. What are current market dynamics and where do you stand? How has your product or brand changed? You may include product descriptions as part of the background, or create a separate section to provide detailed product information. You should also reference key competitors as part of the background, or in its own section. What is your commentary on the competition: where are they weak and strong?

Goals: What are the top 3 goals of this project? How will success be measured? For example, you might state that your goal is to increase customer count by 25% from 100,000 to 125,000 this year, with a 5 year goal of reaching 250,000. You might also have specific goals of appealing to a target audience or distinguishing yourself from a specific competitor.

Target Audience: Provide as much information about your target audience as possible. Include both demographic and psychographic information. Think about their need-states. If you are targeting multiple segments, clearly define and prioritize your target segments.

Value Proposition: Ideally, you have already developed an on target value proposition. This is a simple statement that explains who you are targeting, what you are offering, and why they should select your product.