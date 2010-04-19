Rollingstone.com Relaunches With Exciting Extras, but No Screams

Rolling Stone has rolled out its new Web site today, er, tomorrow. Or something. More importantly, for the first time in a long time, it’s in charge of its own online destiny. A deal with RealNetworks, which ran the magazine’s online presence, has expired, and so full control of the site is back in Jann Wenner’s hands–and not before time. “Here’s something we’re excited about,” they trumpet. “On April 19, we’ll be relaunching a redesigned, reimagined rollingstone.com.” Aaaand, cue dry ice.

For $3.95 per month (although that decreases to $1.87 if you sign up for a two-year subscription) you’ll get the complete Rolling Stone archive all the way back to 1967, delivery of the dead-tree version to your door, and online access to the print version. However, although they’ve trumpeted the launch as today, the subscription page of the site claims it’s coming tomorrow.

The news section doesn’t look particularly up to date–apparently, some bands might miss Coachella due to the small matter of the burping volcano in Iceland (sorry, can’t be bothered to spell its name for the 17th time, just run your hand across the keyboard yourself)–and photos from the current issue do not seem to be available online, nor do any photos accompanying top features. And what’s rock, really, without pictures (the exception, of course, is Will.i.am, whose face you can see at any grand opening of, say, a toilet bowl).

And it’s a bit sad that the most exciting feature of the long-needed re-design is access to content that’s … old. Even Will Dana’s intro to the spankin’ new site is accompanied by a screen grab featuring old–or dead–guys: Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, John Lennon…. It will also be interesting to see just how popular its paywall will be among music fans–after all, music is the most pirated content around, so will they be willing to pay for a digital version of the magazine?