Ecomat’s Lego-like Sustainable Bricks Are Earthquake-Resistant Building Blocks of Life

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

On show in Milan last week were Ecomat’s Lego-esque building bricks. They’re made from sustainable materials, are earthquake-proof, and suitable for both permanent and temporary structures. Do you think the fact that some of the bricks have been manufactured in United Nations blue is a subtle hint by Ecomat’s Italian creators that the bricks would be suitable for refugee camps in disaster zones?

Although they are light enough not to cost the earth for transportation, they’ve got good thermal and acoustic insulation (perfect for a playroom for your kids so they can play Lego Rock Band without disturbing you too much). There seems to be one problem, however: no roof tiles. Until they are available, best stick with the Top Gear version.

[Image Via Inhabitat]

