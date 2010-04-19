Work Smart: A Single Trick for Remembering Countless Passwords

One of the most annoying things about computing today is having to keep track of dozens of passwords. You’ve got passwords to Web sites, computers, networks, and the ATM, and every time you create a new password it’s easy to use one you’ve used before and make it something easy to remember, like your birthday, your kid’s name, or your first phone number. The problem is this: Many passwords that are easy for you to remember are also easy for an identity thief to guess. Plus, using the same password for everything is like having the same key for your house, your car, and your office. Once someone steals one key, they can get into everything.

What you want is a different, complex password for each situation. The trick to remembering all those different passwords? Create them all based on a single PATTERN. Here’s how it works. Pick a keyword or phrase that never changes, then combine it with something specific to the service you’re logging into.

For example, say your keyword is robot. A simple pattern might be the keyword plus the first three letters of a service name. If you’re setting a password for Amazon.com, it would be robotama. If you’re setting a password for PayPal.com with that pattern, it would be robotpay. That way, every single password you have is different, but all you have to remember is a single pattern.

When you choose your pattern, make sure it creates passwords that are at least eight characters, and includes letters and numbers–even a symbol for good measure. For example, you could substitute the O’s in robot with zeroes, or put an asterisk at the beginning of your keyword. You can create some seriously complex passwords that are impossible to crack with simple patterns based on a single key word or phrase.