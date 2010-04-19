Work Smart: A Single Trick for Remembering Countless Passwords

One of the most annoying things about computing today is having to keep track of dozens of passwords. You’ve got passwords to Web sites, computers, networks, and the ATM, and every time you create a new password it’s easy to use one you’ve used before and make it something easy to remember, like your birthday, your kid’s name, or your first phone number. The problem is this: Many passwords that are easy for you to remember are also easy for an identity thief to guess. Plus, using the same password for everything is like having the same key for your house, your car, and your office. Once someone steals one key, they can get into everything.
What you want is a different, complex password for each situation. The trick to remembering all those different passwords? Create them all based on a single PATTERN. Here’s how it works. Pick a keyword or phrase that never changes, then combine it with something specific to the service you’re logging into.
For example, say your keyword is robot. A simple pattern might be the keyword plus the first three letters of a service name. If you’re setting a password for Amazon.com, it would be robotama. If you’re setting a password for PayPal.com with that pattern, it would be robotpay. That way, every single password you have is different, but all you have to remember is a single pattern.
When you choose your pattern, make sure it creates passwords that are at least eight characters, and includes letters and numbers–even a symbol for good measure. For example, you could substitute the O’s in robot with zeroes, or put an asterisk at the beginning of your keyword. You can create some seriously complex passwords that are impossible to crack with simple patterns based on a single key word or phrase.
For example, my friend Matt Haughey likes to use the chorus of classic songs to create his passwords. He used the first letter of each word in the phrase “One is the loneliest number” to create a password: 1itln. When Matt forgot the password, he’d just sing the song to himself.
My friend Eric likes to interleave two words one character at a time to create a memorable password. For example, if you chose the words blue and 123, interleaving them you’d get b1l2u3e. All you have to remember is blue 123 and the pattern of one character from each at a time.
Finally, you can use a tactile pattern, and choose letters and numbers based on their location and proximity on the keyboard. This saves you time when you type the password: if you choose letters that are next to one another, like asdf, or qwerty, your fingers don’t have to move as much reaching across the keyboard every time you enter the password.
There might be times when your password pattern doesn’t always work–like on some corporate networks, you have to change your password every few months; or someone else sets a password for you. The safest place to store passwords is in your head, but if you absolutely must write down your passwords so you don’t forget them, don’t do it on paper. I recommend KeePass Password Safe, a free program for Mac and Windows that stores your passwords in a secure, encrypted database. You can download it from www.keepass.info.
A good password is unique, easy for you to remember and hard for others to guess. Keep track of an unlimited number of unique passwords by using a single pattern.
Gina Trapani is the author of Upgrade Your Life and founding editor of Lifehacker.com. Work Smart appears every week on FastCompany.com.